Chanukah Ice Cream with a Great Cause

The JCC Denver is collaborating with High Point Creamery to create an exclusive Chanukah ice cream flavor called “Bob’s Babka” named after Robert “Bob” E. Loup who is the namesake of the JCC Denver building and was a major donor to the organization.

The ice cream will be sold in the JCC Denver lobby from Monday, Dec. 9 through Monday, Dec. 23. The ice cream is an olive oil ice cream base with homemade chocolate babka swirled in.

Proceeds from the sale of each pint of ice cream will support the JCC Denver’s programs and scholarships.

Chanukah is from Dec. 22-30th.