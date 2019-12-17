× Broncos safety Kareem Jackson suspended for final 2 games of season after DUI arrest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended by the NFL for the final two games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Sept. 19, according to the Broncos.

In a statement, the Broncos said, “He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization. There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment.”

Jackson issued a statement on Twitter shortly after the league’s announcement, saying, “I would like to apologize to the Broncos organization, my teammates & fans. I understand the severity in my lapse of judgement and I will certainly not make this mistake again. I know I am fortunate to play in the NFL and am held to a high standard of professionalism and conduct.”

He is being suspended without pay for violations of the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

Jackson had been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week last week, following the team’s win on the road against Houston. He played nine season with the Texans before signing a three-year deal with the Broncos in March reportedly worth $33 million.