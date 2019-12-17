× Aurora calls for independent review after body cam footage shows officers responding to drunk cop

AURORA, Colo.– An Aurora Police Department officer kept his job and was not charged with driving under the influence after he was found drunk inside his patrol car while on duty.

According to a general offense report obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2, on March 29, 2019, officers were dispatched to the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Tower Road on a welfare check. Dispatch was told an unconscious person — possibly an APD officer — was inside a car outside Buckley Air Force Base.

When officers arrived, they found Aurora firefighters were already at the scene. APD Agent Nate Meier was in the driver’s seat of an unmarked Ford Taurus patrol car stopped in the middle of Mississippi, according to the report. The engine was still running.

Watch: Body camera footage shows Aurora officers responding to drunk cop

Monday night, at a Aurora City Council study session, City Manager Jim Twombly announced that he has asked former U.S. Attorney John Walsh to immediately begin conducting an independent review of police department’s handling of the case. That announcement was made after George Braucher was interviewed for this story.

“It is in the public’s best interest, that a thorough outside examination take place to ensure our residents’ confidence in our Police Department and its leadership,” said Twombly.

The city says Walsh’s review will include “APD’s response at the scene, the hospital and the subsequent investigation and disciplinary actions that were taken related to the case.”

