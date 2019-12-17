Arvada Fire billed $13,475 for investigation; will pay $17,500 to find new chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- The Arvada Fire Protection District will pay $13,475 to the company hired to investigate misconduct allegations involving the now-retired fire chief, Jon Greer.

According to an invoice sent to the Arvada Fire Protection District by Employers Council Services, Inc., the company is charging the fee for “investigations” related to Greer and his wife, Lauri, who worked as an accounting clerk before the two left the fire department in October.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers previously reported that the investigation began after Lauri Greer was accused of trying to fix an accounting error by using a method that cost taxpayers approximately $8,000.

Her husband oversaw and approved her actions, according to records obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Jon Greer retired in October. Lauri Greer resigned.

Meanwhile, the Arvada Fire Protection District said it has hired a recruiting firm to find Greer’s replacement.

They will pay the firm, Prothman, $17,500 to conduct a search for a new chief. They hope to have a new candidate selected by March.