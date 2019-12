FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Amazon delivery van that was stolen Sunday night has been recovered in Denver, according to Fort Collins police.

FOUND! The stolen delivery van was recovered in Denver this morning. The investigation is ongoing & anyone with info is asked to contact FCPS. Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/UrbecjY7uU — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) December 17, 2019

The van was stolen when the driver left the keys inside while making a delivery Sunday night, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police encourage anyone who has any information to call their non-emergency dispatch line at 970-419-3273.