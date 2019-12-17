× 3 men wounded in shooting near Montbello Civic Center Park

DENVER– Three men were hospitalized after a shooting near Montbello Civic Center Park Monday night.

Denver police said the shooting happened near Albrook Drive and Crown Boulevard around 8:28 p.m.

When police made contact with the victims, they were found several blocks away, in the 5300 Block of Atchinson Way.

The three victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in the legs and torso, according to police.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Their ages have not been released.

Denver police said no suspect information is available.