WATCH: Tom Cruise hits the cockpit again in new Top Gun 2: Maverick trailer

Paramount Pictures is releasing a new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick 2 starring Tom Cruise.

The sequel to the 1986 classic is expected to hit theaters this summer. It will feature Cruise starring as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The latest trailer shows him training a new generation of flighter pilots.

According to USA Today, fans will meet new characters played by Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and monica Barbaro. Teller will star as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Mitchell’s deceased friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

“Top Gun: Maverick” hits the silver screen on June 26, 2020 – 34 years after the original top gun premiered.