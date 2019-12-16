The year is drawing to a close, so let's look back at the music that defined 2019. Spotify, the most popular global audio streaming service, has revealed the top songs and artists for the year.AlertMe
Spotify Wraps Up 2019 with List of Top Artists
-
Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago
-
Comrade Brewing Company Wins Big at the 2019 GABF
-
Gifts you can use all year
-
November Hero of the Month: Vietnam cost Jim Stevens his eyesight, but gave him a new vision
-
Top 10 health questions America asked Dr. Google in 2019
-
-
Uncork a Colorado Wine this Season
-
Grammy nominations are out; breakthrough rapper Lizzo scores 8
-
List: Top items Google searched in Colorado for 2019
-
‘Frozen 2’ nabs a box office record for Disney
-
Nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class announced
-
-
Hot Toys for 2019
-
Denver Active 20-30 Barn Party Charity Event
-
The Eagles announce a full-album ‘Hotel California’ tour