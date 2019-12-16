× Snowshoe for the Cure – 3/7

Who: Susan G. Komen Colorado

What: Snowshoe for the Cure

When: Saturday, March 7th – begins at 7:30a

Where: Frisco Nordic Center (click for map)

Get ready to strap on your snowshoes and join FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 at Susan G. Komen Colorado’s Snowshoe for the Cure. Join our own Paula Haddock as she emcees a magical morning for a great cause.

This yearly event takes place on Saturday, March 7 in the dreamy winter wonderland of Frisco. Upwards of 1,000 people will come together at the Frisco Nordic Center all in an effort to raise money for the 1 in 7 women in Colorado who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. All proceeds raised will go towards Komen’s ongoing mission of defeating breast cancer.

Registration is open at KomenColorado.org/Snowshoe.