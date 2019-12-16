× Seven high school students charged in Glenwood Springs fire

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Seven high school students face charges for starting a fire in August that threatened several homes. The Sunrise Court fire started on August 28th and ended up burning nearly 20 acres and threatening several structures.

Charges against the students include reckless endangerment, firing woods or prairies and illegal use of a firework. Six of the seven students are juveniles. The other suspect has been identified as Samuel Fitzwilliams. He’s expected to be charged as an adult.

The Garfield County Sheriff says the rapid response from multiple departments prevented the fire from spreading or damaging any structures.