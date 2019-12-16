Light snow this morning gives way to sunshine later

Light snow is falling on the south and west side of Denver. 1″ of accumulation or less is possible in Monument, Castle Rock, Genesee, Littleton, and Highlands Ranch. Heavier snow is occurring in Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

The snow tapers-off by lunchtime and sunshine takes hold this afternoon. Highs around 32 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Partly sunny skies Tuesday, warmer in the 40s.

High pressure remains in control Wednesday-Sunday with highs around 50 (or warmer ) each day.

At this point there are no large storm systems between now and Christmas Day.

The Winter Solstice occurs this Saturday at 9:19pm MT.

