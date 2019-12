FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins say they’re looking for a Ford Transit delivery van that was stolen on Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, police say the van was taken around the area of Lemay and Prospect sometime Sunday evening. At the time it had Oklahoma license plates that read ‘3DQ793’. It also has a small “44′ sticker on one of the rear doors.

If you see the van, police encourage you to call their non-emergency dispatch line at (970)419-3273.