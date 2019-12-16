Former South Metro fire official dies after battle with job-related cancer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — South Metro Fire announced the death of former Assistant Chief of Operations Troy Jackson on Monday morning after a battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare job-related cancer after he was diagnosed in 2013. Jackson was 51 years old.

Jackson was hired as a firefighter in 1990 and rose in rank throughout a career that lasted almost three decades. He was promoted to Engineer in 1995, Lieutenant in 1997, Captain in 2005, Bureau Chief in 2015 and to the rank of Assistant Chief of Operations in 2016. He stepped down in August because of health reasons.

“We don’t know the number of lives Chief Jackson touched as a firefighter, but we know it was many,” South Metro Fire said in a press release. “He was such an extraordinary person who loved his family dearly and our hearts go out to all of them for the loss of their husband and father.”

Survivors include his wife Lori and two children.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all SMFR facilities and badges worn by crew members will be shrouded until further notice. Details on memorial services are pending.

