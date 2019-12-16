Former Aurora cop gets jail time for stealing money meant for fallen officers’ families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Former Aurora Police Officer Roland Albert will have to pay up and serve time for stealing money from police charities intended for families of fallen officers.

Judge Ben Leutwyler III sentenced Albert to five years of probation, which includes 18 months in county jail with work release. He must also pay more than $68,000 in restitution. The sentenced carries four years in prison if Albert fails to meet the terms of his probation.

“What kind of person can steal from children, our children?” said Aurora Police Sgt. Branden Samuels with the Aurora Police Orphan Fund, reading fellow charity member’s statements to the judge. “Albert has betrayed us all, and forever tarnished our department and profession. Absolutely disgusting and heartbreaking.”

“I have been a law enforcement officer for 33 years. I have never, never been so embarrassed, so hurt,” said Tim Jeffrey, President of Brotherhood of the Fallen. “I am disgusted and ashamed. Roland Albert chose to lie and deceive and steal from the people he called brothers and sisters.”

Albert was the treasurer of the two non-profits that helped families of fallen officers. An arrest affidavit says he stole more than $70,000

“None of my words can truly express the remorse I have, and how sorry I am,” Albert said in court on Monday.

In the end, Albert’s sentence seemed too light for some, including his own son who is pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“I don’t think he deserved the probation,” Caleb Albert said. “It’s hard to say even though he’s my dad, but like I said, it’s pretty disgusting.”

District Attorney George Brauchler says the type of probation Albert faces is “much more intense” and includes extra monitoring to make sure he is in a position to earn back the money he stole.

“It’s a probation that's designed to see that restitution is paid, if not in whole at least in part,” Brauchler said. “Restitution matters here. These are organizations that do great works. But I’m not sure we’re going to see all those dollars he took and spent on himself.”