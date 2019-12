Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Cones Co started as an ice cream truck in 2015 serving America’s first New Zealand Style Ice Cream.

If you're wondering what New Zealand Ice Cream is, they scoop their homemade sweet cream ice cream with your choice of fruit into their New Zealand machine to give you a deliciously creamy “soft serve” ice cream.

Now you can get it year round with the opening of their first store at the Edgewater Public Market place in Denver.