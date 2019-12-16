Feast of the Seven Fishes at Sarto’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Executive Chef Garret Meyer of Sarto’s on December 18th for a multi-course dinner, inspired by the Italian-American tradition of Feast of the Seven Fishes. Starting at 6:30 p.m. guests will be invited to enjoy cocktails and spuntino in The Pantry, followed by seven-course dinner with optional wine pairings. The feast, at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), includes:

Six Course 7 Fishes Dinner in the Verona Room

Cicchetti | salt cod gnocchi tot’s with lemon Aioli

Insalata | crab salad atop bibb lettuce tossed in buttermilk dressing

Zuppa | creamy lobster bisque

Seamless Pasta | house cut spaghetti wrapped in shrimp puttanesca

Tailored Entree | stone oven roasted Barramundi escorted by black lentil & pork sausage ragu

Final Fitting | vanilla gelato with graham cracker & bottarga crumble

What: Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner

When (day and time): Wednesday, December 18th at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sarto’s (2900 W. 25th Ave. Denver CO 80211)

Cost: $75 per person