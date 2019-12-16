Feast of the Seven Fishes at Sarto’s

Posted 3:11 pm, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

Join Executive Chef Garret Meyer of Sarto’s on December 18th for a multi-course dinner, inspired by the Italian-American tradition of Feast of the Seven Fishes. Starting at 6:30 p.m. guests will be invited to enjoy cocktails and spuntino in The Pantry, followed by seven-course dinner with optional wine pairings. The feast, at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), includes:

Six Course 7 Fishes Dinner in the Verona Room

  • Cicchetti | salt cod gnocchi tot’s with lemon Aioli
  • Insalata | crab salad atop bibb lettuce tossed in buttermilk dressing
  • Zuppa | creamy lobster bisque
  • Seamless Pasta | house cut spaghetti wrapped in shrimp puttanesca
  • Tailored Entree | stone oven roasted Barramundi escorted by black lentil & pork sausage ragu
  • Final Fitting | vanilla gelato with graham cracker & bottarga crumble

What: Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner
When (day and time): Wednesday, December 18th at 6:30 p.m. 
Where: Sarto’s (2900 W. 25th Ave. Denver CO 80211)
Cost: $75 per person

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.