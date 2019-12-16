Feast of the Seven Fishes at Sarto’s

Join Executive Chef Garret Meyer of Sarto’s on December 18th for a multi-course dinner, inspired by the Italian-American tradition of Feast of the Seven Fishes. Starting at 6:30 p.m. guests will be invited to enjoy cocktails and spuntino in The Pantry, followed by seven-course dinner with optional wine pairings. The feast, at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), includes:
Six Course 7 Fishes Dinner in the Verona Room
- Cicchetti | salt cod gnocchi tot’s with lemon Aioli
- Insalata | crab salad atop bibb lettuce tossed in buttermilk dressing
- Zuppa | creamy lobster bisque
- Seamless Pasta | house cut spaghetti wrapped in shrimp puttanesca
- Tailored Entree | stone oven roasted Barramundi escorted by black lentil & pork sausage ragu
- Final Fitting | vanilla gelato with graham cracker & bottarga crumble
What: Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner
When (day and time): Wednesday, December 18th at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sarto’s (2900 W. 25th Ave. Denver CO 80211)
Cost: $75 per person