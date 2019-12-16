Dry and mild days to return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our recent snow storm is lifting away from Colorado allowing sunshine to return and a steady warm up to get underway. The heavy mountain snow from the weekend left totals from 20"-50"...impressive. However, avalanche danger will be a problem in the coming days. The snow will take a break in the mountains for about a week before additional accumulation arrives just in time for the holidays.

In metro Denver and along the Front Range our weather pattern is looking quiet for the next week too. So, expect just some passing clouds from time to time. Temperatures will be in the chilly 30s on Tuesday followed by milder 40s and even readings close to 60 degrees by the weekend.

Our next chance for light snow appears to arrive on Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day. The chance is low and any accumulation would be minor. We will continue to monitor the possibility each day as the holiday gets closer.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.