Douglas County Sheriff makes arrest in 1980 cold case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in the 1980 homicide of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road on January 16th, 1980. Investigators believe she was abducted near Union Avenue while she was walking home from her internship.

More information is expected at a press conference later today at 11:00 am.