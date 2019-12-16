Douglas County Sheriff makes arrest in 1980 cold case

Posted 7:10 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33AM, December 16, 2019

Helene Pruszynski(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in the 1980 homicide of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road on January 16th, 1980. Investigators believe she was abducted near Union Avenue while she was walking home from her internship.

More information is expected at a press conference later today at 11:00 am.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.