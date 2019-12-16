‘Considerable’ threat for avalanches in mountains continues

Posted 12:50 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, December 16, 2019
DENVER -- Nine out of the ten listed regions in the mountains are facing a considerable avalanche risk heading into this week according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The only region that isn't facing a considerable risk level is the Grand Mesa region which is at moderate risk level.

CAIC says they received over 50 reports over the weekend across the state.

On Sunday, a skier was buried by an avalanche at the Steamboat Ski Resort.

The skier and a friend traveled to an area below chute one, which is currently closed off. An avalanche was eventually triggered and ended up burying one of them. The ski patrol was able to rescue them and the skier is doing well as of Monday morning.

