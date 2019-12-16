Climate change activists celebrate Colorado Senate candidate’s apocalypse video; Gardner calls it ‘insane’

DENVER — Colorado democratic Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff, who is challenging former Governor John Hickenlooper for the nomination, released an apocalyptic climate change video Monday.

“What I miss most is the sunshine,” the ad has a young girl saying from a bunker in Colorado Springs.

As of Monday afternoon the video had over 160,000 views.

The ad quickly drew criticism from Senator Cory Gardner — whose tweet perhaps gave the video more views than it otherwise would have received.

“This ad is insane,” Gardner tweeted. “Can someone check on Andrew Romanoff?” Gardner added.

Progressives and environmentalists celebrated the ad for taking on the climate change threat.

“I love this hard hitting video from Andrew Romanoff,” Joe Salazar, Director of Colorado Rising, said.

I love this hard hitting video from @Romanoff2020. The press will call it “apocalyptic.” But, it’s happening now. Some frogs want to jump out of a boiling pot, but their ignorant friends hold them down. #copolitics @ColoradoRising @sunrisemvmt @billmckibben @ssteingraber1 https://t.co/N9Lxn4Eykq — Joe Salazar (@COChicanoJoe) December 16, 2019

Romanoff told FOX31, “We are glad the approach we’ve taken in this video is earning attention from the news media and we look forward to continuing this critical conversation about how to combat the climate crisis.”

Romanoff is seen as a long shot candidate in the race with Hickenlooper receiving support from Senator Chuck Schumer and the DSCC.