Authorities identify homicide suspect killed in Weld Co. pursuit

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Illinois have identified a suspect who was killed in a pursuit in Weld County on Sunday afternoon.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Matthew Borden was driving a stolen vehicle when it wrecked near the intersection of Weld County Road 92 and Highway 85.

Law enforcement authorities say the suspect fired shots at officers at one point but it is not believed that any officers returned fire.

Borden was wanted for murder in the deaths of Pamela Williams and Brian Musk. Authorities believe they were killed last week and an arrest warrant was issued, charging the suspect with First Degree Murder.

The Colorado State Police is working with the Iroquois County Sheriff and the U.S. Marshall’s Service as an investigation into both homicides continues.