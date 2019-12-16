If you`re hosting friends and family over the holidays why not go out to brunch? The Corner Office Restaurant and Martini Bar is kicking off 12 days of brunch starting on December 21st and going through January 1st. Make reservations by calling 303-825-6500 or go to TheCornerOfficeDenver.comAlertMe
