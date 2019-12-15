Victims of Arvada carjacking speak out

ARVADA, Colo. -- The victims of the carjacking that occurred in Arvada Saturday night

are speaking out about the shocking experience their family endured.

On Saturday evening, Matthew and his wife Tawni, who prefer not to share their last name, say they had just returned home from a holiday work party.

Tawni and their four kids were inside when Matthew returned to their truck to retrieve a home security system the family had just won at the holiday party.

"I heard a guy say hey excuse me, and I turn around to look at him, and he had a gun in his hand and told me to get on the ground," Matthew said.

Matthew says he noticed a silver SUV near his home with multiple people inside moments before, and at least two got out of the car and approached him; one person had a handgun.

"He said, don't move until after we leave and then the next thing we know I hear my truck taken off," Matthew says. His wallet was also taken.

While in shock, the family is relieved everyone is safe.

"[The kids] could have been in that truck," Tawni said. "Love your family, keep them close. You never know when something like this is going to happen. It changes your world."