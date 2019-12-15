Suspect identified in connection with shooting in Globeville neighborhood

Posted 5:14 pm, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, December 15, 2019

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred overnight in the Globeville neighborhood.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Victor Arenas-Foote, and is being held on the investigation of first degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.

Originally, two parties were detained, however, Arenas-Foote is the only suspect who was arrested.

The victim died from the injuries he sustained from the shooting that happened at 48th and Washington.

The probable cause statement and arrest will be released Monday.

 

