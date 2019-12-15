× Suspect identified in connection with shooting in Globeville neighborhood

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred overnight in the Globeville neighborhood.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Victor Arenas-Foote, and is being held on the investigation of first degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.

Originally, two parties were detained, however, Arenas-Foote is the only suspect who was arrested.

#UPDATE The shooting on 48th and Washington is now a homicide. Initially, 2 parties were detained. During the investigation, 1 party an adult male has been charged. The arrest paperwork is pending. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 15, 2019

The victim died from the injuries he sustained from the shooting that happened at 48th and Washington.

The probable cause statement and arrest will be released Monday.