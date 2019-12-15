× Scattered snow, cooler temps to end weekend

Sunday is starting off on a foggy note, with reduced visibility all across the Denver metro area. This fog should slowly burn off by the mid-morning and midday hours. Today’s snow chances will mainly favor the southern half of Colorado, with Denver just being clipped by the northern edge of the system. A few scattered snow showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours, but little to no accumulation is expected. Totals will range from 2-4″ down into Colorado Springs and south. Meanwhile in the mountains, scattered snow showers will once again be possible from I-70 south through the afternoon. A couple of fresh inches can’t be ruled out, but expect lighter snow showers than the past three days.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s throughout the state. We’ll keep a few snow showers around Sunday night into Monday morning, some of which may impact the Denver metro area. This does not look to impact the morning commute, and will be quickly wrapping up by sunrise. Sunshine will return by Monday afternoon with highs staying in the low 30s.

High pressure looks to dominate the state as we head into the upcoming work week. This will bring in plenty of sunshine and mild temps. Expect seasonal temps on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. 50s will make a return to the Front Range by Wednesday and will remain through Friday with plenty of sunshine.

