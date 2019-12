PIERCE, Colo. — A pursuit with a suspect connected to an armed bank robbery in Illinois ended in a crash on U.S 85 in Pierce Sunday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Shots were fired, but it is unknown who fired those shots, and if anyone was injured.

The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle from Iowa, and was believed to be armed and dangerous, according to Colorado State Patrol.

