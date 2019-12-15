One suspect dead after pursuit in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One suspect is dead following a pursuit that took place Sunday afternoon near Highway 14 and Weld County Road 49, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies were notified of a vehicle that was connected to a homicide and armed bank robbery out of Illinois.

An officer with the Ault Police Department and a Colorado State Patrol Trooper spotted the vehicle near Highway 14 and Weld County Road 49. As the trooper pulled behind the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated and reached speeds over 100 mph, according to Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ault police officer and the trooper continued to pursue the vehicle until it wrecked near the intersection of Weld County Road 92 and Highway 85.

The driver of the vehicle fired gun shots outside the vehicle.

Both the Ault police officer and trooper held the scene until the Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrived. Upon arrival, the Weld County Regional SWAT team approached the vehicle, finding one suspect dead next to the vehicle.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.