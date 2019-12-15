Monday morning snow followed by dry, warmer week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scattered snow showers will continue overnight tonight and into Monday morning. There could be some flurries or light snow showers on the south and west sides of Metro Denver during the morning commute. The heavier snow showers will stay south of Denver alone the Palmer Divide and across Southern Colorado.

Snowfall totals will be 1 to 3 inches for the Palmer Divide and foothills. Denver will see little to no accumulation from snow showers that do develop.

Snowfall will clear by mid morning with clearing skies into the afternoon. High temperatures will hit the low 30s Monday afternoon.

The rest of the week will be dry with warming temperatures. Highs will hit the 50s again by Wednesday.

