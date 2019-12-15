Man dies after being found lying in the street in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after being found lying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper-body, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police spokesperson Crystal McCoy says that Aurora police officers responded to 11249 E. Colfax Ave. due to reports of a male lying in the street.

Once officers arrived, they located an adult male who was lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but succumbed to his injuries at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday, according to McCoy.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for notifying next-of-kin and receiving a positive identification of the victim.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit and is still active and ongoing.

The Aurora Police Department asks anyone who has any information or may be a witness to contact Aurora Police Agent Huber at 303-739-6090.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).