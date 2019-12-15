× Gameday Live Blog: Broncos try to snap eight-game losing streak to Chiefs

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is taking the same even-keeled approach to his return to Kansas City that teammate Kareem Jackson had last week with his Houston homecoming. Jackson had a terrific game against the Texans after keeping his emotions in check all week.

Lock grew up in Kansas City and his high school was 15 minutes from Arrowhead Stadium, where he’ll have about 50 family and friends in attendance today as the Broncos try to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. MT.

Follow all the action in our Gameday Live Blog: