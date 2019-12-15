× Father and son displaced after house fire in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 7th and Pine in Old Town Steamboat Springs between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli said that there was a father and son in the home, and both were transported as a precaution. They were able to rescue a dog as well.

The inside of the house was fully engulfed, but the fire was put out.

Cerasoli believes the fire started in the kitchen, however, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The father and son were displaced, and are working on finding a place for them to stay tonight.