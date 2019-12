× Denver Police: One in hospital after shooting at North Chambers and GVR Boulevard

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at North Chambers Boulevard and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard. One person is currently at the hospital due to a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update information as more becomes available.