DENVER – Authorities are investigating a shooting overnight in the Globeville neighborhood.

According to Denver Police, one party was transported to a hospital after a shooting near 48th and Washington.

Police did not give any information about a suspect, but said the investigation is ongoing.

There was no information released about the extent of injuries.