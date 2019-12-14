× Wintry weekend continues across Colorado

A strong winter system will continue to impact the state as we head through the upcoming weekend. In the mountains, expect periods of very heavy snow to continue throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Combined with strong wind gusts, travel and visibility conditions in general will be difficult during the weekend. Snow will wind down in the high country by Monday morning, with an additional 5-15″ expected over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile in Denver and across the Front Range, scattered snow showers can be expected throughout the day on Saturday. Cloudy conditions will be possible with highs only in the 30s. Similar to Friday, it will be breezy through the midday and afternoon hours. Little to no accumulation can be expected through the day on Saturday.

Sunday will be a more active day when it comes to snow showers across the Front Range, warranting a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as we end our weekend. Expect periods of heavy snow, strong wind and difficult travel across the Denver metro area and foothills. As for the timing of snow, expect things to wind down by the Monday morning commute. Totals will range from 0-2″ for the Eastern Plains and the northern Front Range (including Larimer and Weld Counties). As for the Denver metro area, totals will range from 1-4″, with the higher end of that range occurring on the south side of the metro. Portions of southern Jefferson and Douglas Counties could top up to 3-6″ by Monday morning.

After this system clear out, quiet weather will return to the state as we kick off a new work week. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected next week with highs slowly warming back into the 30s and 40s.

