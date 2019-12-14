Still no answers 6 years after Damon Weyrough’s killing; reward offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — Tania Taylor is bracing for yet another Christmas without her beloved cousin, Damon Weyrough — and yet another year without any closure on who killed him.

Someone fatally shot Weyrough in the back on Christmas Eve 2013. It happened outside a pool hall in Aurora, where Weyrough was competing in a tournament.

The Taylors are holding out hope that someone will come forward and finally help them see justice in his case.

Aurora Police tell us the case is still being actively investigated.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information in Weyrough's killing to call them. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.