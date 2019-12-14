× Multiple agencies searching for armed carjacking suspect in Arvada, shelter-in-place remains in effect

ARVADA, Colo. — Police were searching Saturday for a male accused of firing shots at officers after he fled the scene of an armed carjacking.

A shelter-in-place remained in effect after 10 p.m. in a “big” and “shifting” area near the 5900 block of Johnson Way, where the male was last spotted.

Police say the male is believed to be in his mid-30s. He stands about 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in all black clothing and carried a black handgun.

The incident began about 7:44 p.m. with an armed carjacking in the 5900 block of West 68th Avenue and Depew Street, according to Julie Glynn, an Arvada Police detective.

Responding police located the vehicle, a gold Dodge Ram pickup truck, at West 58th Avenue and Kipling Street. Police chased the truck until it crashed in the area of Ralston Road and Rensselaer Drive, Glynn said.

There, a female was taken into custody. But the male fled on foot and soon fired his gun at officers.

Glynn said officers did not return fire. There were no injuries reported in the shooting or the crash.

Police set up a perimeter around 64th Avenue and Kipling Street.

FOX31 has a crew on scene. We will share more information as it becomes available.