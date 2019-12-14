× One person shot, injured at Town Center at Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person suffered a gunshot wound at the Town Center at Aurora on Saturday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police spokesperson Crystal McCoy said it’s unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the mall at 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

The person who was injured is not cooperating with police, McCoy said. Investigators were pulling surveillance video Saturday night and interviewing witnesses to help determine what happened.

McCoy said the mall is not closing in response to the incident.

FOX31 is headed to the scene. We will share more information as we receive it.