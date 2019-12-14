× High mountains approaching 3 feet; Snow overspreads Denver Sunday afternoon

Heavy mountain snow continues tonight and gusty wind. Another 4-8 inches of accumulation. That pushes most high mountain grand totals between 2 and 3 feet.

Avalanche Warnings are in effect. The danger rating is a 4 of 5. Large, devastating, and deadly avalanches are likely.

A few snow bands will roll across the I-25 Corridor. A quick 1-2″ possible with these bands. Otherwise cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday, we start dry then watch for light snow to creep up from the south. The biggest impact is to the Palmer Divide, Colorado Springs area, and the Foothills. 2-6 inches accumulation Sunday afternoon into the Monday morning rush hour.

I’m forecasting 1″ or less in Denver proper. Flurries only in Northern Colorado. Highs in the 30s. For all these reasons we issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday.

Light snow Monday morning (for the Rush Hour) then rapid clearing. Highs around 32.

Dry Tuesday-Saturday. Big warming trend into the 50s.

