Football title dilutes grief on Newtown shooting anniversary

NEWTOWN. Conn. — A thrilling state football title is helping to dilute some grief in Newtown, Connecticut, on the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship Saturday on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired to beat Darien 13-7.

Linebacker Ben Pinto’s brother Jack was among the 20 first graders killed at the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Six educators also died in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.