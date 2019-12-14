Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Sunday: Widespread snow

Football title dilutes grief on Newtown shooting anniversary

Posted 8:03 pm, December 14, 2019, by and

A shrine full of teddy bears, flowers, candles and more grew at the entrance to the street that leads to Sandy Hook Elementary School after the deadly shooting in 2012.

NEWTOWN. Conn. — A thrilling state football title is helping to dilute some grief in Newtown, Connecticut, on the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship Saturday on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired to beat Darien 13-7.

Linebacker Ben Pinto’s brother Jack was among the 20 first graders killed at the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Six educators also died in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.