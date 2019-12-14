× Fire officials to burn hay for disposal after Platteville barn fire

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Smoke is expected in the areas of Platteville, Gilcrest, Fort Lupton and Firestone as fire officials burn the rest of the hay that caught fire in a barn on Thursday.

The Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District said Saturday a burn permit had been issued to help dispose of the remaining hay.

Fire officials will release updates on the burn as they are available.

No injuries were reported in the fire that burned on Weld County Road 19.

The property owner told FOX31 he thought the fire started when the hay internally combusted.

The official cause remains under investigation.