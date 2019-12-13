Do you want to look 10 to 15 years younger with a simple procedure? The Natural Place Med Spa has the Q Switch Fractional Laser that takes care of wrinkles, scars, tightening and pigment lesions. It can also be used for tattoo removal and stretch marks. All with little, to no, downtime. Watch the segment to see the before and after pictures and see how one client had such great results she ditched her makeup. Call 303-404-0255 or go to MedSpaBroomfield.com for more information. Get three consecutive treatments for $1,500 or choose one area for $500.AlertMe
Treatment Targets Skin Damage, Tattoos, & Wrinkles – The Natural Place Med Spa
