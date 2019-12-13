Problem Solvers: Adams County family getting toll bills for stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON — An Adams County family, reportedly robbed at gunpoint in October, is dealing with another headache.

We first introduced you to Dominic Cardenas on Oct. 17, when a group of teenagers stole his family car outside a Commerce City dispensary. Police said they believe the theft was part of a week-long string of violent carjackings that involved teenagers.

"I was just listening to my music, and then out of nowhere, this guy just runs to the driver door," Cardenas said. "And he goes, 'Get out of the car before I shoot you.'"

The car still hasn't been found, but the family says it's clearly not sitting in a junkyard.

Last month, they began receiving bills in the mail from E-470, asking for toll payments on their missing 2007 Toyota Corolla.

"We got it in the mail, and we were like we don't have our car, so how are we getting these tickets?" Cardenas said. "We were just shocked. They're driving our car around not caring if they get caught."

They showed the Problem Solvers a bill from Nov. 4. It shows that someone drove their car through E-470 and 120th Avenue at 9:15 a.m.

"It's outrageous what these people are doing, thinking it's their car now," Cardenas said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to E-470, which agreed to toss the bills if police can prove the car was reported stolen.

They've also agreed to hand over photos from the toll booths. That could show who was behind the wheel.

Commerce City Police declined to comment on the open investigation.

The car is described as a 2007 Grey Toyota Corolla with a scrape on the passenger side. The Colorado license plate is UOO-000.

Cardenas is hoping the bold decision ends up costing the thieves.

"I hope they find it as soon as possible, that's all I want, I want the car back," Cardenas said.