Police arrest man who allegedly hit a Lakewood family’s beloved dog, leaving it seriously injured

December 13, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– The Lakewood Police Department announced that an arrest was made in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a dog in September.

Jeffrey Jensen, 51, pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked license and careless driving.

Oscar, a rescued Greyhound, was training to be a search and rescue dog  when he was clipped by a car driven by Jensen. It happened outside of Ridgemoor Apartment Homes near Simms Street and the Sixth Avenue Freeway in Lakewood.

Community members  donated more than $8,000 on a GoFundMe page for Oscar. back in September.

Jensen will be sentenced on January 21.

