Parents of Micah Tice, who died at Rocky Mountain National Park, push for military rescues on federal lands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Las Vegas parents of a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate who died while hiking at Rocky Mountain National Park are working with lawmakers to change existing search and rescue laws.

Since the death of their 20-year-old son, Micah, Benjamin and Janice Tice say they want to change the way search and rescues are carried out — "that the military become the first point of contact for search and rescue for federally managed land,” Benjamin Tice said.

In an interview with FOX31, the Tices suggested the different branches of the military can offer the most resources and have the highest levels of skill to recover a missing person.

The Tices said they asked search teams at RMNP to bring in the military to help find their son, but it never happened. Janice Tice said the military's involvement could have changed the outcome for Micah.

“In our opinion (the help) was not what he could have received in order to save his life,” she said.

Park visitors near Longs Peak last saw Micah Tice Nov. 24, 2018, according to RMNP. Search and rescue teams looked for Micah for 11 days, but he was not found for another eight months. In July, Micah’s remains were located near the Boulder Brook drainage area of the park.

The Tices said they have felt overwhelming support since the loss of their son, but they are also looking to Micah’s legacy for strength.

“Let’s not just talk about it," Benjamin Tice said. "He was man of action, too. Let’s do something."

For more information on the Tices' legislative efforts, visit the Micah Tice Search and Rescue site.

FOX31 asked RMNP to respond to the Tice's comments on the search effort. Here is their statement in full: