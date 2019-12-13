Next blast of snow hits mountains overnight, heaviest for Denver Sunday: Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER — A weekend of snow on tap for the mountains where more than a foot of new snow is expected, and the metro areas to have some snow this weekend, too.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday as we know many of your plans are potentially impacted due to the storm.

Snowfall will increase overnight in the mountains, along with the wind. By Saturday morning, there will be several inches of new snow plus very strong wind to make travel difficult in the high country.

Saturday will feature areas of snow for the mountains and occasional snow for the metro areas and Plains, especially across Northern Colorado. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy day and cooler with Denver’s high in the 30s.

Sunday will bring a higher chance of snow in the metro area.

Heavy snow in the mountains will move over the metro areas and Plains, likely targeting Denver to Colorado Springs with some heavier snow, as well as communities along and south of Interstate 70.

Sunday will be a colder day also with highs below freezing. The cold plus the chance for accumulating snow may lead to travel issues around the city later Sunday through Monday morning.

Details on those snowfall totals and travel impact for the city will come as the storms near.

