Major Winter Storm: Snow totals for several Colorado ski areas on December 12

DENVER– A major winter storm is bringing incredible snowfall amounts to parts of the mountains in Colorado.

Another heavy band of snow arrives tonight into Saturday morning. Snow tapers off late Saturday, then may return on Sunday with the final piece of the storm system.

An additional 1-2 feet of accumulation on top of what fell in the mountains in the last 24 hours.

Here’s a look at the 24 hour snowfall totals from December 12 for some of the ski areas:

Arapahoe Basin- 10 inches

Aspen- 4 inches

Beaver Creek- 8 inches

Breckenridge- 13 inches

Cooper- 8 inches

Copper Mountain- 7 inches

Crested Butte- 7 inches

Eldora- 8 inches

Keystone- 6 inches

Loveland- 10 inches

Monarch Mountain- 6 inches

Steamboat- 8 inches

Vail- 10 inches

Winter Park- 10 inches

Wolf Creek Ski Area- 1 inch

