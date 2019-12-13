× Judge dismisses felony charge against Denver immigration attorney in short-term rental scheme

DENVER– The first of four felony charges levied against Denver Airbnb hosts has been resolved in the defendant’s favor.

On Thursday, at the request of the Denver District Attorney’s Office, a judge dismissed the charge of attempting to influence a public servant — essentially making a false statement — brought against Aaron Elinoff, a Denver immigration attorney.

Recht Kornfield attorney David Beller, who represented Elinoff, told BusinessDen he wished prosecutors had done more research before “damaging the reputation of an innocent man.”

Denver is the only city in America that has filed felony charges against individuals in connection with listing or attempting to list a property on Airbnb, Beller said.

The charge against Elinoff, and three others whose cases have yet to be resolved, revolved around the city’s requirement that only “primary residences” can be rented out on a short-term basis through sites such as Airbnb. It is largely an attempt to maintain the supply of housing for local long-term residents.

