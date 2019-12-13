Heavy mountain snow continues; some accumulation in the Denver area: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Snow and wind continue in the mountains today with a lull occurring in the early afternoon.

A heavy band of snow arrives tonight into Saturday morning. Snow tapers off late Saturday, then may return on Sunday with the final piece of the storm system.

An additional 1-2 feet of accumulation on top of what fell there in the last 24 hours.

In Denver and across the Front Range it stays mild today near 50 degrees. It will be partly cloudy and windy this afternoon.

Snow showers hit Denver and the Front Range on Saturday. 1 inch or less of accumulation. Highs in the 30s.

A better chance of snow arrives in Denver on Sunday. We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday. 1-3 inches of accumulation. Colder temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

3-6 inches of snow in the Foothills and Palmer Divide. So, that includes Genesee, Evergreen, west Boulder, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Monument. 4-8 inches in Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

This may set us up for a snowy, slow Monday morning rush-hour.

It will be dry on Monday-Friday. No big weather. 7-Day forecast:

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.