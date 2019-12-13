Grand Junction toddler celebrates 2nd birthday after $2 million treatment for rare disease

Posted 10:51 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12PM, December 13, 2019
Data pix.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.