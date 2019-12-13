Gatling helps No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State 56-48

Photo courtesy: CUBuffs.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Shane Gatling scored a season-high 20 points and had a big block down the stretch to help No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State 56-48 on Friday night.

The Buffaloes squandered a 16-point lead in the second half as they couldn’t close out a cold-shooting Rams team that suddenly found their touch.

Colorado State tied the game at 39 with just over 7 minutes left. Gatling had a bucket moments later to put the Buffaloes ahead for good.

Gatling also blocked a shot down the stretch and sealed the win with two late free throws.

